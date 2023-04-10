WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 527 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Mason County through 615 PM CDT... At 526 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mason, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mason, Hilda and Koockville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3050 9935 3078 9934 3076 9913 3050 9910 TIME...MOT...LOC 2226Z 006DEG 19KT 3070 9925 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather