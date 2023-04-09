TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma... Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma... Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olustee, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Altus, Olustee, Elmer, Humphreys, and Hess. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather