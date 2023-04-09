TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

354 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Jackson, west central Tillman and northwestern Wilbarger Counties

through 445 PM CDT...

At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Olustee, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Olustee, Elmer, and Hess.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3454 9957 3465 9946 3448 9913 3428 9934

TIME...MOT...LOC 2053Z 317DEG 19KT 3455 9944

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

