TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

335 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jackson

and northwestern Hardeman Counties through 430 PM CDT...

At 335 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Goodlett, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Quanah, Eldorado, and Goodlett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3446 10000 3452 9995 3447 9965 3425 9979

3438 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 2035Z 295DEG 10KT 3446 9991

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Kent County in northwestern Texas...

Southern Dickens County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spur, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Spur and Girard.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

