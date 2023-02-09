TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

444 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Caddo, Jackson, Tillman, Carter, Atoka,

Marshall and Bryan Counties. In Texas, Hardeman, Wilbarger and

Wichita Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern

and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential ice on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick spots will likely develop on bridges

and overpasses. Motorists should use extreme caution this

morning..

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather