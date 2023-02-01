TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

258 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an

inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and western Oklahoma

and northern Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call

8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions

call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one

tenth to three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern

Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up

to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths

of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Oklahoma and

northern Texas.

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

