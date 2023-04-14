WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn

and Highway 54 Corridor and Chisos Basin, Eastern Culberson

County, and Chinati and Davis Mountains.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may

reduce visibility.

