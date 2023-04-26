WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

609 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following

counties, Floyd and Motley.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 609 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continuing moderate to

heavy rain due to thunderstorms, especially over Motley

County. Minor flooding is likely ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over

the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Flomot and Northfield.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL FOARD AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES...

At 611 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Margaret,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Crowell, Margaret, Thalia, and Copper Breaks State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

