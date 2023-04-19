WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 216 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... * Timing...Through 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * Wind....Southwesterly 20 to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Critically Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TO 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ TONIGHT FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...Now to 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ tonight. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow quickly into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather