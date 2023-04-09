WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

850 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN LYNN AND SOUTHWESTERN GARZA COUNTIES...

At 849 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of

Tahoka, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 845 PM CDT, quarter size hail

was observed in Tahoka.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Tahoka, O'Donnell and Grassland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are

likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and

vehicles.

