WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

ICE STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

256 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations between two tenths and

three tenths of an inch. Total sleet and snow accumulations up to

one inch.

* WHERE...Dickens, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree

limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power

outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be

nearly impossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix with ice accumulations between one and two

tenths of an inch near and east of the edge of the Caprock

Escarpment, with lesser amounts elsewhere.

* WHERE...The South Plains, portions of the Rolling Plains and the

far southeast Texas Panhandle.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday

morning and evening commutes. A few power outages are possible.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your steps taken on stairs,

sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and increase

your risk of a fall and injury.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather