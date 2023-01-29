WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

352 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL BE POSSIBLE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE REGION...

An Arctic air mass along with shallow low-level moisture will

bring the potential for light wintry precipitation Monday night

through Wednesday with ice accumulations possible, especially

across the southeastern Rolling Plains. Given potentially sub-

freezing daytime temperatures Tuesday, any ice accumulations may

struggle to melt. Hazardous travel and road conditions will be

possible, especially during the overnight hours and morning

commute times.

An upper level system mid-week will bring additional chances for

wintry precipitation across the forecast area Wednesday night

into Thursday. Considerable uncertainty exists with this system

and the precipitation types will heavily rely on temperatures.

