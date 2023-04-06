TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

404 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Jefferson County through 430 PM CDT...

At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Stowell, or 8 miles south of Hamshire, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hamshire, La Belle and Fannett.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 842 and

832.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3003 9434 2992 9410 2963 9427 2970 9435

2989 9436 2989 9438

TIME...MOT...LOC 2104Z 198DEG 18KT 2974 9434

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

