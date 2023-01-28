TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1050 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Louisiana...

Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake

Calcasieu River Near Kinder

Mermentau River Near Mermentau

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Calcasieu River Near Oberlin

Calcasieu River Near Glenmora

Calcasieu River near White Oak Park

Sabine River Near Deweyville

Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around

Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying

roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert

Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff

Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become

flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 24.7 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM CST Saturday was 24.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to oscillate around 25.0

feet for the next several days.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.7 Sat 9 am CST 24.9 25.0 25.0

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas

near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water.

- At 9:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 25.5 feet.

ending at 9:45 AM CST Saturday was 25.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7

feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below

flood stage Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue

Pine Island Bayou

Sour Lake 25.0 25.5 Sat 9 am CST 25.7 25.5 24.8

