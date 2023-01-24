TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

532 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern

Louisiana.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather