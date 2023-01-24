TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 446 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lake Charles. ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather