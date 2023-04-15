WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

735 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN JACINTO...

NORTHERN LIBERTY AND SOUTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small

hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

southeastern Texas.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

northern Liberty County!

