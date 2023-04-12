WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 359 PM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Galveston, south central Chambers and southeastern Harris Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Smith Point, or 14 miles southeast of Beach City, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Northeastern League City, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, southern Seabrook, Kemah, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Tiki Island, San Leon, Bacliff, Smith Point, Kemah Boardwalk, Pelican Island, Bolivar Peninsula and Oak Island. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2969 9466 2956 9455 2928 9490 2954 9508 TIME...MOT...LOC 2058Z 052DEG 26KT 2955 9473 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather