WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1000 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Cypress Creek at Katy-Hockley Road affecting Waller and Harris Counties. For the Cypress Creek...including Katy-Hockley Road...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cypress Creek at Katy-Hockley Road. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 157.3 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage as water escapes the main channel and spills into the floodplain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 156.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 157.3 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 157.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 156.9 feet on 03\/30\/2001. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Cypress Creek Katy-Hockley Roa 157.3 156.8 Mon 8 am CST 157.2 156.3 154.7 _____