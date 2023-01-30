WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 342 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Burleson, Brazos and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of precipitation are expected with rain changing to light freezing rain at times. The greatest threat for a light glaze increases as we move towards the west. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather