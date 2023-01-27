WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

747 PM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Cypress Creek Near Sharp Road affecting Fort Bend and Harris

Counties.

For the Cypress Creek...including Eldridge Parkway, Mathis Road,

Sharp Road, Katy-Hockley Road, Hufmeister Road, Grant Road,

Kohrville, Stuebner-Airline Road, Westfield, Kuykendahl Road,

Cypresswood Drive, Inverness Forest...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 745 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cypress Creek Near Sharp Road.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 164.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 PM CST Friday was 165.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river crested and will continue a gradual fall

below flood stage later tonight or Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 164.2 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

166.2 feet on 05/29/2014.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather