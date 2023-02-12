TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

207 PM MST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected during the

mid-afternoon hours. Blowing dust is expected during the

afternoon reducing visibilities down to 5 miles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 5 AM MST

TUESDAY...

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Tularosa Basin. In Texas, Eastern/Central

El Paso County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

afternoon reducing visibilities down to 5 miles. Gusty winds

continue overnight near the eastern slopes of the Franklin,

Organ and San Andres Mountains.

