WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1024 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern McLennan, east central Coryell and southeastern Bosque Counties through 1100 AM CST... At 1023 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crawford, or near McGregor, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Waco, McGregor, Laguna Park, Valley Mills, Crawford, Lake Whitney, Lake Waco, China Spring, Gholson, Oglesby, Ross, Osage, Cayote, Rock Creek, Willow Grove, Wiggins and Womack. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 347 and 348. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3145 9761 3189 9747 3188 9739 3187 9738 3186 9735 3184 9733 3185 9729 3184 9728 3183 9728 3179 9733 3177 9732 3175 9728 3180 9716 3174 9708 3138 9744 TIME...MOT...LOC 1623Z 213DEG 49KT 3150 9747 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...