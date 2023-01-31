WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 216 PM CST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Areas of light freezing rain and sleet through tonight transitioning to mainly freezing rain on Wednesday. Total ice accumulations up to 1\/2 inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Ice Storm Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will worsen through Wednesday. Power outages and tree damage will become more likely due to increasing ice accumulation. Travel could be nearly impossible through Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and\/or sleet is expected. Total ice or sleet accumulations around one quarter inch. Bursts of sleet may total 1\/2 inch in some spots. * WHERE...North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions will continue into early Thursday morning. Roads will become nearly impassible in some areas later today. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy. If you must travel, slow down and use extreme caution particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather