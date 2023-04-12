WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

937 PM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and

Victoria Counties.

For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Guadalupe River Near Bloomington.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the

river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries,

pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 23.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.0 feet

Monday evening.

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

22.1 feet on 11/21/2015.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon

Guadalupe River

Bloomington 20.0 22.2 Wed 9 pm 17.1 13.2 11.3 10.3 10.0

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR NORTHWEST

TEXAS PANHANDLE AND CENTRAL AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas...

Dallam.

* 20 Foot Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...2 to 4.

* Timing...Thursday, 1 PM through 9 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

Relatively dry lighting is also possible Thursday afternoon and

this could lead to fire starts in the area.

