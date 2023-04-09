WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 920 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Atascosa River At Whitsett affecting Live Oak County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Atascosa River At Whitsett. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river has fallen below flood stage and will continue to fall. This will be the last update. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Atascosa River Whitsett 20.0 19.3 Sun 8 am 13.4 5.2 3.5 2.7 1.9 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather