WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 842 PM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Guadalupe River At Victoria. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Fox's Bend in Riverside Park becomes inaccessible, and the Riverside Boat Ramp parking area is affected by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 22.6 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.7 feet on 09\/22\/1996. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 19.6 Sat 8 pm 22.1 20.3 14.4 10.7 9.0 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Atascosa River At Whitsett. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding reaches the lowest areas of crop and pastureland. - At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 2.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. 20.6 feet on 05\/29\/2014. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Atascosa River Whitsett 20.0 20.6 Sat 8 pm 18.0 10.7 4.2 3.0 2.4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather