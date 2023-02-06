WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 341 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of fog have developed across portions of South Texas this morning. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1\/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather