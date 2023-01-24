WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 27

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CORPUS CHRISTI TX

247 PM CST TUE JAN 24 2023

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 27 FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH TEXAS

ARANSAS CALHOUN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FULTON, KAMAY, MAGNOLIA BEACH,

PORT LAVACA, AND ROCKPORT.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CST FOR

NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL HARRIS

COUNTIES...

At 248 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Mont Belvieu, or near Baytown, moving northeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Cove around 255 PM CST.

Old River-Winfree around 305 PM CST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the

National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency

who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the

path of dangerous weather.

_____

