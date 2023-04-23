WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Kenedy County in Deep South Texas...

Southern Jim Hogg County in Deep South Texas...

Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas...

Starr County in Deep South Texas...

Northwestern Cameron County in Deep South Texas...

Southern Brooks County in Deep South Texas...

Willacy County in Deep South Texas...

Southeastern Zapata County in Deep South Texas...

* Until 100 PM CDT.

* At 1216 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 38 miles east of Kenedy County Wind Farms to near

Rudolph to 7 miles west of Santa Catarina to 7 miles west of Falcon

Dam, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Edinburg, Zapata, Rio Grande City, Raymondville, Roma, Elsa,

Edcouch, Santa Rosa and Lyford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

