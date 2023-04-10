WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

244 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Kenedy,

north central Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties through 315 PM

CDT...

At 244 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rachal, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rachal, Encino and El Coyote Ranch Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2686 9837 2705 9810 2685 9779 2663 9819

TIME...MOT...LOC 1944Z 308DEG 20KT 2689 9818

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

