WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

950 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Hidalgo.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 950 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Harlingen, Elsa, Edcouch, Mila Doce, Indian Hills, Olivarez,

Laguna Seca, Satiago Garcia Elementary School, Edcouch

Volunteer Fire Department, Edcouch City Hall, Edcouch Police

Department, Edcouch-Elsa High School, Lyndon B Johnson

Elementary School, Elsa Police Department, Elsa Public

Library, Midway North, Maria Alicia P Munoz Elementary

School, Mcallen, Sunrise Hill County Park and Valley Acres

Reservoir.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

