Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 955 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 ...GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY... Strong southerly winds with gusts between 35 to 40 mph will occur across Northern Hidalgo, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, and Zapata Counties through this afternoon. Winds will be the strongest from around 10 AM to 3 PM today. Secure any outdoor objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.