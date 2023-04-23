WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 239 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Kinney. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 239 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kickapoo Cavern State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... Strong winds in the Guadalupe Mountains are diminishing, therefore the High Wind Warning has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather