WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
828 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL GILLESPIE COUNTY...

At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of
Fredericksburg, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Fredericksburg, Crabapple, Rocky Hill and Blumenthal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR GILLESPIE COUNTY...

At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience the highest impacts include...
The northern outskirts of Fredericksburg, ll, Cherry Spring,
Crabapple, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Willow City and
Harper.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.