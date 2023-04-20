WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

332 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kinney

County through 415 PM CDT...

At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Spofford, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Brackettville, Spofford, Anacacho, Turkey Mountain, Fort Clark

Springs and Laughlin AFB Aux Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2913 10052 2928 10054 2945 10011 2909 10011

2908 10024

TIME...MOT...LOC 2032Z 270DEG 16KT 2920 10038

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

