WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 909 PM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kinney and southeastern Val Verde Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cienegas Terrace, or near Del Rio, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Del Rio, Lake View, Val Verde Park, Standart, Cienegas Terrace, Amanda, Laughlin AFB, San Pedro Canyon, Escondido Estates, 277 South Boat Ramp and Lake Ridge Ranch. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2961 10069 2933 10053 2925 10080 2926 10081 2926 10084 2928 10087 2931 10089 2933 10094 2935 10095 2936 10100 2941 10104 2943 10104 TIME...MOT...LOC 0208Z 244DEG 22KT 2932 10092 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...