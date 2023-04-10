WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

643 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kerr County

through 730 PM CDT...

At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kerr Wildlife Management Area, or 19 miles west of Kerrville, moving

south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hunt and Kerr Wildlife Management Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3014 9955 3016 9935 2991 9925 2991 9953

TIME...MOT...LOC 2342Z 347DEG 14KT 3009 9945

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

