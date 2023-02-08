WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 534 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Llano and northwestern Burnet Counties through 630 AM CST... At 534 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Highland Haven, or near Kingsland, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Burnet, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Buchanan Lake Village, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Longhorn Cavern State Park and Sunrise Beach Village. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3050 9840 3050 9845 3057 9859 3093 9843 3093 9841 3095 9842 3103 9838 3103 9793 TIME...MOT...LOC 1134Z 208DEG 47KT 3060 9846 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather