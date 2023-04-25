WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

642 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN HUTCHINSON AND SOUTHERN HANSFORD COUNTIES...

At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of

Gruver, or 8 miles west of Spearman, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Spearman, Gruver and Morse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bastrop and

southwestern Lee Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bastrop, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Bastrop, Paige, Circle D-KC Estates, Camp Swift, Wyldwood, Knobb

Springs, Phelan, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, Alum Creek,

McDade, Cedar Hills, Hills, Butler, Manheim and Buescher State Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3022 9691 2998 9737 3004 9747 3041 9731

3043 9726

TIME...MOT...LOC 2343Z 221DEG 25KT 3006 9738

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Nolan County in west central Texas...

Southern Fisher County in west central Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Capitola, or

8 miles west of Longworth, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Roby around 655 PM CDT.

Longworth around 700 PM CDT.

Sylvester around 710 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Busby,

Capitola and Gannon.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 245 and 260.

