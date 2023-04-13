WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

532 PM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Texas, western

Beaver, eastern Cimarron, Randall, western Gray, Hansford, Potter,

western Roberts, western Ochiltree, Moore, Armstrong, Carson,

Hutchinson, east central Deaf Smith, Sherman and northwestern Donley

Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from 8 miles

north of Hough to 5 miles north of Gruver to Pringle to 6 miles west

of Panhandle to Palo Duro Canyon to 9 miles northwest of Tulia.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Isolated landspouts can't be

ruled out along the leading outflow boundary. Blowing dust

may reduce visibility below 1 mile at times.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Pampa, Dumas, Canyon, Borger, Guymon, Perryton, Spearman,

Panhandle, Stratford, Claude, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Hooker,

Stinnett, Goodwell, Gruver, White Deer and Lake Tanglewood.

LAT...LON 3475 10214 3490 10220 3583 10212 3699 10216

3700 10087 3608 10080 3548 10087 3508 10105

3475 10128

TIME...MOT...LOC 2230Z 254DEG 23KT 3699 10153 3633 10144 3596 10144

3533 10150 3494 10168 3459 10193

LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

