TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 166

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

623 PM CDT TUE APR 25 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARMSTRONG BRISCOE CARSON

CASTRO CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH

COTTLE CROSBY DALLAM

DEAF SMITH DICKENS DONLEY

FLOYD GARZA GRAY

HALE HALL HANSFORD

HARTLEY HEMPHILL HOCKLEY

HUTCHINSON KENT KING

LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN

MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE

OLDHAM PARMER POTTER

RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN

STONEWALL SWISHER WHEELER

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN MOORE AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES...

At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of

Hartley, or 15 miles west of Dumas, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

western Moore and eastern Hartley Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES...

At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of

Happy, or 14 miles northwest of Tulia, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Tulia and Happy.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are

likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and

vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather