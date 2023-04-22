TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 162 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 333 PM CDT SAT APR 22 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLANCO BROWN BURNET COKE COLEMAN COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL GILLESPIE HAMILTON IRION KIMBLE LAMPASAS LLANO MCCULLOCH MASON MENARD MILLS NOLAN RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER STERLING SUTTON TOM GREEN ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL RUNNELS COUNTY... At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ballinger Lake, or near Ballinger, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near... Hatchel around 345 PM CDT. Ballinger around 350 PM CDT. Benoit around 405 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Winters Lake and Ballinger Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather