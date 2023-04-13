TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

309 AM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

