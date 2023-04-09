TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

TXZ096-100000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ108>111-100000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ112-100000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ124-125-100000-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ136-100000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ137-100000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ126-138-100000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ151-100000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ150-100000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ149-100000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ153-100000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ152-100000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ165-100000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ166-167-100000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

227 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

