TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

992 FPUS54 KSHV 070750

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

TXZ097-070900-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ096-070900-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ108-070900-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ109-070900-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ111-070900-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ110-070900-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ112-070900-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ126-070900-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-070900-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-070900-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-070900-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ137-070900-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ138-070900-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ151-070900-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-070900-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-070900-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-070900-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-070900-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-070900-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-070900-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-070900-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

250 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather