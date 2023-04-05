TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

638 FPUS54 KSHV 051519

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ097-052315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late this morning.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ096-052315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ108-052315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ109-052315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ111-052315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late this morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ110-052315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late this morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ112-052315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ126-052315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Much cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ125-052315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late this morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ124-052315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ136-052315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late this morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ137-052315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late this morning.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ138-052315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-052315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ150-052315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ149-052315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ165-052315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ152-052315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-052315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ166-052315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

50. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ167-052315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1019 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

