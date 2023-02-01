TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

786 FPUS54 KSHV 010938

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

TXZ097-112-020000-

Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of rain or freezing rain this morning. Rain and

freezing rain possible this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation

near a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ096-020000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain and freezing

rain this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation near one quarter

of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108-020000-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning, then rain and

freezing rain this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation near one

quarter of an inch possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ109>111-020000-

Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning, then rain

showers with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Additional

ice accumulation near one quarter of an inch possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ124-125-020000-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning, then freezing

rain and rain showers this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation

near one quarter of an inch possible. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ136-020000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Freezing rain and showers

this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation near one quarter of

an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation near one

tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ126-137-138-020000-

Marion-Gregg-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Longview, and Marshall

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain showers with a slight chance of freezing rain

this afternoon. Ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch

possible this morning. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of freezing rain. Ice

accumulation up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ149-150-020000-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely this morning, then

rain showers with a slight chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Additional ice accumulation near a tenth of an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. A chance of freezing rain. Ice

accumulation near a tench of an inch possible. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ151-153-020000-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ152-165-020000-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ166-167-020000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

338 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

