TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ 196 FPUS54 KSJT 200843 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 TXZ127-202345- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ072-202345- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ140-202345- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ054-202345- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ169-202345- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ154-202345- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ098-202345- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-202345- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ049-202345- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-202345- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-202345- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-202345- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-202345- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ065-202345- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ066-202345- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-202345- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ071-202345- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ073-202345- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ155-202345- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ076-202345- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ077-202345- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ168-202345- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ170-202345- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ078-202345- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 343 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$