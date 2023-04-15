TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

450 FPUS54 KSJT 150714

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

TXZ127-152215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-152215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ140-152215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-152215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-152215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-152215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ098-152215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-152215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-152215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-152215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-152215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-152215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-152215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ065-152215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ066-152215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ139-152215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ071-152215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

90. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ073-152215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ155-152215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-152215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-152215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-152215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-152215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-152215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

214 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

